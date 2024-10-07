Zimbabwe: Zim Dancehall Chanter Silent Killer Roughed-Up for Pitching Up Late for Beitbridge Gig

CONTROVERSIAL Zim dancehall progeny, Jimmy "Silent Killer" Mudereri was this Sunday morning heckled and prevented from leaving Beitbridge's Pagomba Cafe by staffers and angry fans for turning up late for a gig.

In a video circulating on social media, the musician also known by the moniker "Ngwere", whom some allege is battling substance misuse, is seen hurdled against a precast wall while a sizeable group of men threatens to beat him up.

The seemingly emotionless chanter remains calm in the wake of the belligerent group, some of whose members itch to assault him but are restrained by their colleagues.

In the background is a damaged white Nissan X-Trail whose windows were shattered suspectedly by angry revellers, who felt shortchanged by the visiting artist, who hails from Harare.

A narrator in the video alleges an unapologetic Silent Killer dared tell agitated fans "handitongwe nema salad", which reportedly sparked the fracas.

"The nasty confrontation only serves to confirm the need for local musician to take their work seriously, desist from abusing alcohol and drugs, lest their careers never take off," said showbiz pundit Lesley Gumende.

Silent Killer has been crafting Zim dancehall music since 2011.Born and bred in Mbare, the muso, who uses the tagline "Ngirozi Yehondo", reckons he has over the years played a crucial role in the development of the popular genre.

His manager, Paul Shambare is on record saying efforts are being made to rehabilitate the musician.

"We are working hard to resuscitate his career so that he earns his rightful spot among the country's top Zim dancehall artistes. He is immensely talented; all he needs to do is to shun drugs and work hard," Shambare was quoted by a local weekly newspaper.