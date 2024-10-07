Somalia: Somali FM Returns to Hero's Welcome After UNGA Advocacy for Sovereignty

6 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Foreign Minister Ambassador Ahmed Moalim Fiqi returned to a rousing welcome at Aden Adde International Airport on Sunday, following his participation in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

His arrival was marked by a significant show of support, with Members of Parliament, Senators, Ambassadors, and senior Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff present to greet him.

During his address at the UNGA, FM Fiqi ardently defended Somalia's sovereignty and outlined the nation's recent achievements on the international stage.

His speech highlighted key advancements in Somalia's political stability and security, positioning the country as a pivotal player in regional diplomacy.

The warm reception at the airport underscores the government's approval of his diplomatic efforts, aiming to strengthen Somalia's position both regionally and globally.

FM Fiqi's tenure has been marked by his proactive engagement in international forums, advocating for Somalia's interests amidst complex regional dynamics.

This event not only celebrates his return but also signifies a moment of national pride, reflecting Somalia's ongoing efforts to reclaim its standing on the world stage.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.