Somalia: Somali FM Returns to Hero's Welcome After UNGA Advocacy for Sovereignty

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Foreign Minister Ambassador Ahmed Moalim Fiqi returned to a rousing welcome at Aden Adde International Airport on Sunday, following his participation in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

His arrival was marked by a significant show of support, with Members of Parliament, Senators, Ambassadors, and senior Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff present to greet him.

During his address at the UNGA, FM Fiqi ardently defended Somalia's sovereignty and outlined the nation's recent achievements on the international stage.

His speech highlighted key advancements in Somalia's political stability and security, positioning the country as a pivotal player in regional diplomacy.

The warm reception at the airport underscores the government's approval of his diplomatic efforts, aiming to strengthen Somalia's position both regionally and globally.

FM Fiqi's tenure has been marked by his proactive engagement in international forums, advocating for Somalia's interests amidst complex regional dynamics.

This event not only celebrates his return but also signifies a moment of national pride, reflecting Somalia's ongoing efforts to reclaim its standing on the world stage.