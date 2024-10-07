South Africa: Four Suspects Nabbed in Limpopo for Possession of Illicit Cigarettes, Dealing in Drugs

Four male suspects, aged between 26 and 38, have been apprehended at separate locations during routine operational duties conducted by various police units across the Capricorn District in Limpopo.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), a foreign national was nabbed on Friday at Lebowakgomo RDP, Zone F for possession of 28 plastic bags containing dagga estimated at R28 000 and a substantial amount of cash.

The SAPS said the operation was led by the members of the Lebowakgomo police with the Polokwane SAPS, Tactical Response Team (TRT) and Public Order Policing (POP).

Then, at around 2pm on the same day, members of the POP received information about a 38-year-old foreign national male who was allegedly dealing in illicit cigarettes at a local Spaza shop in the Lebowakgomo complex.

"Police responded to a tip-off that resulted in the illicit cigarettes, valued at R300 000, being discovered inside the shop and further confiscated a white Mercedes Benz motor vehicle belonging to the owner suspected to be the transporter."

In addition, a 32-year-old male suspect was nabbed by the Provincial Organised Crime Intelligence Unit in Polokwane central business district (CBD) while in possession of heroin and crystal meth with an estimated street value of R1 700.

The Provincial Crime Intelligence Cluster Coordination Narcotics Task Team jointly with the Provincial Organised Crime Unit arrested a 26-year-old male suspect along Indian Centre in Polokwane at about 7:20pm for possession of drugs.

"The suspect was immediately arrested for possession of 50 sachets of nyaope and eight sachets of crystal meth drugs with an estimated value of R2 500."

The suspects are expected to appear before the Lebowakgomo and Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon, as police investigations continue.