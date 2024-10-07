South Africa: Former SA Boxer Is Training Soweto's Future Stars

Steven Msimanga trains 25 youths in his backyard in Orlando East

Former South African boxer Steven Msimanga has high hopes for the 25 youngsters he trains daily in his backyard in Orlando East, Soweto. The youngest is eight, the eldest 23.

The young amateurs are happy to be off the street and out of trouble. Besides the fighting skills, Msimanga instills discipline in them.

Children sometimes watch from the streets and mimic their moves.

"I started in 2005, after I retired as a professional boxer," says Msimanga.

He says he has produced four professional fighters, including the current Gauteng junior featherweight champ Vusi Ngcamu. His protégés also won matches in Botswana, but in 2021 his boxers left for better-resourced trainers.

"Now, I have amateurs only. The reason I didn't stop is because my dream was to produce a world champion. And these boys I'm training are promising."

But he knows the current crop may also move on for lack of resources.

"Things we don't have include gloves, a proper ring, punch bags," he says.

"I run this camp from my own pocket." He only asks for R50 to R100 for petrol costs when they travel to matches.

He says he used to get support from the City of Johannesburg, but not since the coalition governments started to run council.

He has also taught boxing at the Walter Sisulu Child and Youth Care Centre.

Msimanga was trained by the late renowned trainer Theo Mthembu. But it was with former world champion Willy Toweel that he achieved his heights.

"Willie Toweel, he is the one who gave me my first fight. I went on to have nine fights under him and nine knockouts wins."

In 2005 Msimanga retired.

His 21-year-old son, Mpendulo Msimanga, says in the national championships he got a bronze medal in 2022 and has also attained a silver medal during trials for the national championships. Mpendulo hopes to go professional and get his boxing license early next year.

"There are many youths who are in the streets doing drugs, I'm happy I'm not one of them and this sport has shielded me from that," Mpendulo says. "My father is my role model."