Ethiopia: UN Envoy Expresses Concern Over Somalia-Ethiopia Tensions

The Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, James Swan, has raised alarm over escalating tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia following a controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 1, 2024, between Ethiopia and Somaliland, a self-declared independent region of Somalia.

This agreement has fueled regional disputes, as it grants Ethiopia sea access through Somaliland and the right to establish a military base--actions that have been firmly rejected by Somalia's central government.

Somaliland, located in northern Somalia, declared its independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the central government. Although Somaliland has operated with relative autonomy, establishing its own government and institutions, it has yet to be recognized as an independent state by any country, including Somalia, which maintains that Somaliland is part of its territorial integrity.

Ethiopia's agreement with Somaliland has added fuel to the already sensitive issue of Somaliland's status.

Ethiopia's need for sea access has long been a critical aspect of its geopolitical strategy, as it is a landlocked nation heavily reliant on Djibouti for trade. The MoU with Somaliland presented Ethiopia with a new option, further complicating its relations with Somalia, which views such an agreement as a violation of its sovereignty.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council, Swan reaffirmed the Council's commitment to Somalia's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity. He urged both Somalia and Ethiopia to resolve their disagreements through diplomatic channels and in accordance with international law.

"I commend partners' mediation efforts, including talks hosted by Türkiye in Ankara on July 1 and August 12," Swan said, emphasizing the importance of peaceful resolution."I urge Ethiopia and Somalia to engage in good faith in these diplomatic efforts and avoid actions that could lead to escalation. This is essential given the possible negative ramifications for stability in the region, including the potential impact on the post-ATMIS transition."

The "post-ATMIS transition" refers to the anticipated withdrawal of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which has been providing critical support to Somalia's security efforts against militant groups like Al-Shabaab. Rising tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia could undermine efforts to maintain peace and stability during this delicate transition phase.

In addition to addressing the political situation, Swan also highlighted Somalia's ongoing humanitarian crisis. Though the number of people in need of assistance has dropped from 8.3 million in 2023 to 6.9 million in 2024, the need remains severe. The 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan requires $1.6 billion, but to date, only 37% of this amount has been funded.

Swan called for increased international support to address Somalia's humanitarian challenges, stressing that the region's instability could further worsen conditions for vulnerable populations.

During a recent visit to Hargeisa, Somaliland's capital, Swan also addressed local tensions in the Sool and Sanaag regions, areas that have long been contested between Somaliland and Puntland, another semi-autonomous region in Somalia. He urged for de-escalation and highlighted the importance of maintaining humanitarian access to those affected by the conflict.

This statement followed a June 2023 press release by the UN Security Council, calling for peace and stability in the region to ensure the safety and security of civilians caught in the crossfire of these regional disputes.