The Commander of the UPDF 43rd Battalion, Lieutenant-Colonel Emmy Kafureka has called on Ugandan youth to leverage the current peace and stability in the country by engaging in productive agriculture as a pathway to economic empowerment.

Speaking during the MK Youth Initiative empowerment training at Mbale Senior Secondary School, Lt Col Kafureka said there are vast opportunities available in the agricultural sector, particularly in macadamia and cashew nut farming.

The event, led by MK Youth Initiative chairperson John Patrick Okiru, focused on guiding young people toward lucrative agricultural ventures.

Okiru highlighted the immense financial potential of cultivating macadamia and cashew nuts, assuring attendees of a stable market and competitive prices for these crops.

"Not everyone will secure a government job. It's important to identify your strengths and pursue opportunities that can help you contribute meaningfully to the economy," he said.

Okiru further explained the profitability of these crops, stating, "If you plant cashew trees today, within three years, you could earn up to Shs15 million from just four trees. Each tree yields 67 kilogrammes of unprocessed nuts, selling at $45 per kilo."

Lt Col Kafureka,who was representing the Third Division commander, Don Nabasa, underscored the importance of agriculture for ensuring food security and empowering youth.

He warned that economic desperation could leave young people vulnerable to political exploitation.

"I urge you to focus on these agricultural opportunities rather than waiting for government handouts. The government has provided peace and stability; it's now your responsibility to take advantage of these opportunities," Kafureka said.

"It would be unfortunate to graduate from university only to find yourselves protesting in the streets of Mbale due to unemployment. The opportunity is right here with cashew nuts and macadamia."

Kafureka praised the success of coffee cultivation in Uganda and noted that macadamia and cashew nuts are part of a broader agricultural initiative backed by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who has recognized the need for more Ugandans to shift their focus from politics to economic development.

The youth attending the event were urged to look beyond traditional employment paths and explore the lucrative potential within agriculture, particularly during a time when unemployment remains a major challenge for many Ugandans.

Kafureka also advised against participating in protests, encouraging the youth to seek peaceful ways to hold local authorities accountable.

"Politicians often mobilise you for demonstrations, which can result in chaos. I encourage you to resist such incitement and focus on productive endeavors," he cautioned.

Okiru echoed these sentiments, calling on the Ministry of Agriculture to integrate the MK Youth Initiative's programs into broader government efforts aimed at promoting youth involvement in agriculture.

The MK Youth Initiative is closely associated with General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Chief of Uganda Defence Forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni.

As the youth of Mbale consider their futures, the guidance from leaders like Kafureka and Okiru could serve as a crucial turning point, fostering a more prosperous and stable community through agricultural entrepreneurship.