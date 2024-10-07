Uganda: Migrant Workers' Rights Activists Call for Special Fund to Support Victims

Migrant workers' rights activists in Uganda have urged the government to establish a special fund to support disadvantaged migrant workers, particularly during emergencies such as repatriation.

This call comes at a time when the country continues to face challenges surrounding the welfare of its citizens abroad.

The activists argue that migrant workers, often vulnerable to exploitation, human trafficking, and other forms of abuse, need greater support mechanisms in place.

The demand was made during the launch of the Federation of All Uganda Migrant Workers Association (FAUMWA), an umbrella body created to protect the rights and well-being of migrant workers. FAUMWA aims to address the difficulties faced by Ugandan workers abroad and reduce the instances of abuse.

These challenges include human trafficking, wage theft, and other violations that have affected thousands of Ugandans seeking opportunities overseas.

Some of the most tragic stories involve Ugandan workers who have been trafficked to conflict zones such as Myanmar, where they have been held captive by rebels.

Many of these workers endure physical and psychological abuse before being rescued, leaving them in desperate need of support upon repatriation.

FAUMWA's formation represents a significant step in addressing these challenges, with a specific focus on preventing human trafficking and enhancing the safety of migrant workers.

Through the proposed fund, activists hope to provide emergency aid, medical support, and legal assistance to those who need it most, ensuring that no migrant worker is left behind in times of crisis.

Tags: Migrant Workers' Rights Activists Form Umbrella Body, FAUMWA to Halve Tears of Migrant Workers, More Ugandans Still Being Trafficked - Survivors, Migrants Workers Rights Activists Call for Special Fund.