Uganda: Focus On Wealth Creation, Not Government Jobs - Museveni to Youth

President Yoweri Museveni has urged Uganda's youth to embrace wealth creation as the primary solution to unemployment, rather than relying on government jobs. He made these remarks during a meeting with youth leaders at State House Entebbe on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Museveni emphasised that the limited number of government jobs cannot address the unemployment challenge in the country, as government positions are few compared to the growing youth population.

"Government Can't Employ Everyone"

Museveni was direct in stating that the government has only 470,000 jobs in the Public Service and cannot accommodate all Ugandans. Instead, he advised the youth to take advantage of wealth creation opportunities, using self-reliant means to generate employment.

"Where do the jobs come from? Being stuck on the idea that the government must give you a job is not a correct position because how can the government have jobs to employ all these Ugandans?" Museveni asked. "The real source of jobs is wealth creation," he added.

He shared a success story of a man named Nyakana from Fort Portal, who has successfully used just one acre of land for dairy farming and poultry, producing 120 trays of eggs per day and 20 litres of milk. Nyakana has created 15 jobs from his small-scale farming, which Museveni cited as a prime example of wealth creation.

"If we had people using 7 million acres like Nyakana, each employing 15 people, we would have 105 million jobs--more than the whole population of Uganda," the President noted.

Differentiating Wealth Creation from Development

Museveni also advised the youth to understand the distinction between wealth creation and development, emphasising that development includes public services like roads and electricity, while wealth creation happens at the individual level.

"When there's service provision like security in the country, the next important thing is wealth creation in your home. If you have got wealth, even if there are problems in service provision, you can help yourself," the President said.

Tackling Corruption and Empowering the Youth

He acknowledged that challenges like corruption remain, but assured the youth that Uganda is on the right path. He cited the National Resistance Movement's (NRM) ideology, which focuses on patriotism and economic empowerment, as the reason for the country's steady progress.

"We rejected the politics of identity based on tribes and religions. We emphasise patriotism and economic development for all Ugandans," Museveni said.

He encouraged the youth to actively participate in government poverty alleviation programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and take advantage of funds available through the Innovation Fund under the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Youth Minister Balaam Barugahara Calls for More Dialogue

At the same event, the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, thanked the President for his efforts to mobilize and unite the youth.

He, however, requested more time for interaction between the President and youth leaders to foster greater dialogue and involvement.

"Your Excellency, the youth need more of your time. Continued interaction with youth leaders will help address their concerns and guide them to become the next generation of leaders," Barugahara stated.

Nakalema Applauds Government Skilling Initiatives

Col. Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), applauded President Museveni for prioritising youth empowerment through initiatives like the Presidential Skilling Initiative. She acknowledged the youth as the backbone of Uganda's socio-economic transformation.

"Your Excellency, the youth group of our nation constitutes a backbone on which our economy must rely to drive socio-economic transformation with innovative ideas," Nakalema said.

She further praised various government programs designed to uplift both young and older Ugandans, adding that such interventions continue to improve livelihoods across the country.

"Your priorities through various government intervention programs over the years continue to elevate the young and the old, and we remain proud to work under your leadership," Nakalema noted.

However, she highlighted lingering challenges, including unemployment and limited access to empowerment programs, and urged the President to assign dedicated leaders to bridge the gap between youth and these opportunities.

Youth Concerns: Corruption and Empowerment

During the meeting, youth leaders echoed their concerns about corruption, lack of accountability, and limited access to capital for business startups. Nakalema, who had earlier convened discussions with youth leaders, noted that they expressed frustration over the lack of direct engagement with policymakers.

"The youths complained about corruption and lack of accountability from leaders. They are determined to clean up corruption, starting from where they are, all the way to the national level," Nakalema reported.

Youth leaders also called on the government to make skilling initiatives more accessible, especially for educated youth who seek greater involvement in the programs.

While appreciating the Presidential Skilling Initiative, they requested a leader who would serve as a direct link to these initiatives.