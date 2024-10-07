Uganda: Government Pushes Forward in Fight Against Mercury Use in Gold Mining

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating mercury use in the mining sector through its partnership with PlanetGold, a five-year initiative aimed at improving mining practices across the country.

The Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development, Phiona Nyamutoro, officiated the opening of the second annual stakeholders' meeting\ where she outlined key achievements of the project's second year.

One of the notable milestones, according to Nyamutoro, was the National Sensitisation Workshop on the Legal Framework, which served as a foundation for subsequent progress.

"Together, we have worked on completing essential regulations, including those related to licensing and the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector," she said, highlighting the importance of PlanetGold's support.

The minister praised the project's impact on the ground, noting that the collaboration has significantly improved legal compliance among miners.

The project has also focused on training miners on safe and sustainable practices, particularly in eliminating mercury in gold mining operations.

This effort is part of a broader push to safeguard the environment and public health.

Baseline assessments in districts where PlanetGold is active have commenced, focusing on mercury levels and socioeconomic conditions affecting miners.

"This data is essential in crafting effective strategies for mercury eradication," Nyamutoro added.

She further noted that increased collaboration with other government agencies, including the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development (GENDA), has enhanced the efficiency and impact of the project. These partnerships have been vital to advancing the government's agenda for sustainable mining.

The project has also made strides in formalizing mining groups, including the formation of a Women's Cooperative in Kasanda and Busia districts.

These groups are now being trained to formalize their operations and are being supported in accessing equipment and financing. This is seen as a crucial step in helping miners transition to mercury-free technology and adopt sustainable practices.

As the partnership continues, the government is optimistic about its potential to transform the mining sector, promoting safer and more environmentally responsible methods.