South Africa: Drug Mule Arrested At OR Tambo Rushed to Hospital

7 October 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Deputy National Commissioner responsible for policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili confirms that the drug mule arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday has been rushed to hospital following a health complication. He has so far released about 117 drug bullets suspected to be cocaine. The releasing process has been stopped.

She says this must send a strong message out there and serve as a deterrent that this exercise is dangerous and can cause loss of life. SAPS remains on high alert to prevent and combat criminality at OR Tambo International Airport.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.