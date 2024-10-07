South Africa: Drug Mule Arrested At OR Tambo Rushed to Hospital

press release

The Deputy National Commissioner responsible for policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili confirms that the drug mule arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday has been rushed to hospital following a health complication. He has so far released about 117 drug bullets suspected to be cocaine. The releasing process has been stopped.

She says this must send a strong message out there and serve as a deterrent that this exercise is dangerous and can cause loss of life. SAPS remains on high alert to prevent and combat criminality at OR Tambo International Airport.