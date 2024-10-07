Kenya: Visa Removal for Kenyans Boosts South African Tourism Industry

Nairobi — The recent removal of visa restrictions between Kenya and South Africa has been celebrated by South African businesses as a significant boost for the tourism industry.

This sentiment was prominently voiced during the three-day Magical Kenya Travel Expo, which concluded on Friday.

South African representatives expressed optimism about the implications of this policy change.

Duncan Muriuki, who runs Destination Africa, a travel agency based in South Africa, highlighted that the easing of travel requirements has already increased the flow of tourists between the two nations.

"Ten years ago, we set up in Cape Town. We want tour companies to know they have a reliable partner in South Africa," he stated, emphasizing the region's investment potential for Kenyans.

Zintle Mtsi, Product and Communications Coordinator for Wesgro, a tourism promotion agency, echoed Muriuki's enthusiasm.

"We see great potential in the Kenyan market and expect significant developments moving forward," she said.

Airlink, a budget airline that began operations in Kenya in May 2023, says it has reported a substantial rise in passenger volumes since the visa changes were implemented.

Sales Manager William Omondi noted that many Kenyans are now choosing South Africa as a travel destination over Dubai due to more affordable options.

"The uptake has been overwhelming," he said, revealing plans to increase flights from Nairobi to Johannesburg by the end of the year and introduce a flexible payment option under the "lipa pole pole" arrangement.

President William Ruto and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa had in November last year agreed on the removal of visa requirements between the two nations to ease trade and movement.

The removal of visa restrictions is expected to enhance travel dynamics between the two countries, fostering greater cultural exchange and economic cooperation.