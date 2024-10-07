Rwanda: Marburg Virus - Key Prevention Guidelines for Places of Worship

7 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) on October 6 issued additional guidelines on the prevention and control of the Marburg virus, in accordance with the Ministry of Health's guidelines. Religious leaders are now urged to ensure preventive measures are thoroughly implemented in all places of worship so as to protect congregants from catching the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, by October 6, there were 49 confirmed cases of infection. Of these, 29 were receiving treatment, and 12 people had died while eight recovered.

Ibyo kwitaho ku nsengero n'imisigiti mu kwirinda Marburg. pic.twitter.com/18P9hYTIlZ-- Ministry of Local Government | Rwanda (@RwandaLocalGov) October 6, 2024

Those key measures are:

1. Mobilization

Religious leaders are urged to actively mobilize their congregations to take precautions against Marburg virus disease. They should encourage members to follow health guidelines, avoid risky behavior, and practice preventive measures to reduce the spread of the disease.

2. Enhanced hygiene practices

Religious leaders are encouraged to establish hand washing stations at churches and mosques, providing clean water and soap to ensure members maintain proper hygiene.

3. Social distancing

People are urged to void close contact with individuals displaying symptoms of Marburg virus or anyone suspected of being infected.

4. Enhance safety in serving holy communion

The Ministry urged churches and mosques to avoid serving Holy Communion or any similar practices in a manner that could increase the spread of the Marburg virus. Leaders are encouraged to implement safety measures to minimize the risk of transmission during these religious rituals.

5. Restrictions on rituals for the deceased

Religious communities are reminded that it is prohibited to perform farewell rituals for deceased individuals inside places of worship. People are also discouraged from approaching or preparing the body of anyone who has died from Marburg.

6. Health screening

Religious leaders are urged to conduct temperature checks or other health screenings on individuals entering places of worship to prevent the spread of the virus.

In general, all Rwandans are advised to avoid gatherings and contact with individuals or objects that may have been exposed to the Marburg virus. Approaching or handling the body of someone who has succumbed to the virus is strictly forbidden.

The government emphasizes that it is the responsibility of every citizen to practice good hygiene, especially frequent handwashing with clean water and soap, as part of the collective effort to prevent the spread of the Marburg virus.

