South Africa: All Safe, Flights on Schedule After Fire Damages Skukuza Airport Terminal Roof

press release

Airlink confirms that a section of the Skukuza Airport terminal roof was damaged in a bush fire yesterday.

Passengers and airport personnel were safely evacuated and fortunately, nobody has been hurt or incapacitated.

Airlink flights will operate on schedule. Airlink with SANParks, its partner service providers, and lodges in the surrounding area, have set up temporary departures, and arrivals facilities, and related services using back-up systems to perform the associated processes.

“We want to minimise any disruptions at Skukuza and we apologise for any inconvenience while we rely on our contingency measures and facilities at Skukuza,” said Rodger Foster, CEO and Managing Director of Airlink.

Travellers making use of a shuttle transfer to and from Skukuza should check with their lodges for any changes to shuttle departure times.

While the fire destroyed a portion of the roof, there was also some water damage caused in the efforts to extinguish the fire. Clean-up and repair work is underway and we will provide further updates in due course.