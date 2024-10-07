Zimbabwe: Billiat Excited to Be Back in SA

KHAMA Billiat never imagined that he would be back in South Africa representing the national team when he left the neighbouring country in February.

He was coming to rejoin the domestic Premiership more than a decade since he last featured for CAPS United.

The 33-year-old had retired from international football and he was back to revive a career that had seemingly hit rock-bottom following his exit from Kaizer Chiefs.

A stampede for his signature was ensuing back home with Dynamos, Manica Diamonds and Yadah all after him.

It was Yadah who eventually won his heart, thanks to the mutual understanding long established between him and club proprietor Walter Magaya.

And seven months down the line, Billiat has proven that he still has the legs to stand on and he is actually the best player in the domestic league.

Magaya and ZIFA have also successfully convinced Billiat to return to the Warriors fold where he is once again proving to be the main man just like what he was before temporarily throwing in the towel.

And he is now back in South Africa with the Warriors who will play in the back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Namibia.

The Brave Warriors first host Zimbabwe at Orlando Stadium on Thursday before the Warriors return the favour on Monday next week at the same venue.

The local band of Warriors arrived in South Africa last night and Billiat was greeted by cheering South Africans at the OR Tambo International Airport where the team was welcomed by their partner Zororo Phumulani.

Billiat said he was happy to be back in South Africa where he made his name playing for Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

"I am excited with this opportunity and to be back in South Africa where I spent the better part of my playing career.

"I am grateful to Prophet Walter Magaya who gave me another chance at his team Yadah where I have reinvigorated myself and called back from international retirement," said Billiat.

"I just came to Yadah because I wanted to play football again but the leadership qualities shown by Prophet Magaya actually made me to work extra hard.

"It is him who also played a huge role in convincing me to come out of international retirement. And here I am, back in the fold again."

Magaya is being tipped by many to become the next ZIFA president although he is yet to confirm interest in running for the post.

With a lot of fans behind Billiat in South Africa, the two games against Namibia are most likely to attract a lot of spectators to see him in action again.