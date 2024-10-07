Namibia: Independent Candidate Rosa Namises and All People's Party Champion Lgbtqi+ Rights Amid Political Silence

Independent candidate Rosa Namises and the All People's Party (APP) have come out in support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex and other (LGBTQI+) community.

This follows most political parties saying they do not support gay rights ahead of the November elections, but would appreciate the gay community's vote.

APP president Ambrosius Kumbwa and Namises were speaking at a public engagement hosted by Alliance Christian Churches of Namibia yesterday.

Kumbwa said the community's "fundamental" rights are not negotiable.

"There is no negotiation. What you don't want, what is good to another person, leave it to that person," he said.

Kumbwa said no one should be forced to conform to a certain way of living.

"If you eat fish and I don't eat fish and you force me to eat fish, that one I cannot compromise . . . "So, I say in APP we don't discriminate against these people," he said.

The party president said if the APP was elected to form a government, it would legalise same-sex marriage.

Namises said Namibians have killed innocent people by virtue of their sexual orientation.

"We have humiliated [them]. I have personally seen how the police of our country have humiliated people," she said.

The former lawmaker called on Namibians to be informed rather than dictate laws based on ignorance.

"And then we can come back and crucify or come back and make a decision. Once upon a time, those were children in our homes," she said.

Out-Right Namibia director Agapitus Hausiku yesterday welcomed the APP's stance.

"This is good news, and the LGBTQI+ community can now see what political party to support if they're serious about their rights," he said.

Hausiku labelled the party's declaration as a bold step taken, considering the persistent refusal by other parties to endorse the issue.

"For us this is good news and definitely a step in the right direction," he said.

Human rights activist Linda Baumann yesterday said the announcement is a significant milestone.

"It's a positive step forward in recognising and advocating the rights of marginalised groups," she said.

Baumann said public support could have a profound impact on the community.

"It sends a powerful message that their voices are heard, their concerns are valid, and they are not alone. It also opens the door for greater visibility and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community within the political landscape," the activist said.

She added that it's also crucial to continue advocating broader support from all political parties.

"The majority of political players not believing in LGBTQI+ rights is a significant barrier to progress. Therefore, sustained efforts are needed to educate and sensitise political leaders on LGBTQI+ issues and the importance of promoting equality and non-discrimination," Baumann said.

She said the goal should be to create a political environment in which all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, are treated with dignity and respect.

The Republican Party, Swapo, Independent Patriots for Change, Popular Democratic Movement, National Democratic Party and the National Empowerment Fighting Corruption are silent on equal rights.