Namibia: Presidency Clarifies Nujoma's Private Meeting With Mnangagwa Amid Speculation

The Office of the President says there is nothing suspicious about labour minister Utoni Nujoma's private meeting with Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This follows Nujoma meeting with Mnangagwa last week, which raised questions on why a sitting minister would hold a "private" meeting with a sitting president at an official state residence.

Presidential secretary Alfredo Hengari, in an interview yesterday, said while ministers usually receive approval from the president for official travel, Nujoma's visit was personal.

"Nujoma travelled to Harare in a private capacity to see his daughter. In Harare, he was invited to pay a courtesy visit to president Mnangagwa, which he did," Hengari said.

Hengari highlighted that Nujoma and Mnangagwa both served as justice ministers, and their friendship is longstanding.

"End of the story. Zimbabwe is a friend of Namibia. This was a private visit and the Presidency should not be expected to comment any further," Hengari said.

The meeting sparked suspicion in both Zimbabwe and Namibia, with many questioning the reason behind holding the private gathering at an official residence.

Analysts, previously speaking to The Namibian, flagged the visit for its timing as Namibia prepares for elections next month, and for following earlier visits by Swapo leaders to China.

According to the Zimbabwean media organisation, The NewsHawks, Nujoma told journalists his meeting was private and included discussions about history and his past interactions with Mnangagwa.

"I am here on a private visit, and as you know when the president was minister of justice, I was the minister of justice in Namibia. Since then, we have been working together to try to resolve the region's problems," Nujoma said.