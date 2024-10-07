Namibia: Presidency Clarifies Nujoma's Private Meeting With Mnangagwa Amid Speculation

6 October 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Office of the President says there is nothing suspicious about labour minister Utoni Nujoma's private meeting with Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This follows Nujoma meeting with Mnangagwa last week, which raised questions on why a sitting minister would hold a "private" meeting with a sitting president at an official state residence.

Presidential secretary Alfredo Hengari, in an interview yesterday, said while ministers usually receive approval from the president for official travel, Nujoma's visit was personal.

"Nujoma travelled to Harare in a private capacity to see his daughter. In Harare, he was invited to pay a courtesy visit to president Mnangagwa, which he did," Hengari said.

Hengari highlighted that Nujoma and Mnangagwa both served as justice ministers, and their friendship is longstanding.

"End of the story. Zimbabwe is a friend of Namibia. This was a private visit and the Presidency should not be expected to comment any further," Hengari said.

The meeting sparked suspicion in both Zimbabwe and Namibia, with many questioning the reason behind holding the private gathering at an official residence.

Analysts, previously speaking to The Namibian, flagged the visit for its timing as Namibia prepares for elections next month, and for following earlier visits by Swapo leaders to China.

According to the Zimbabwean media organisation, The NewsHawks, Nujoma told journalists his meeting was private and included discussions about history and his past interactions with Mnangagwa.

"I am here on a private visit, and as you know when the president was minister of justice, I was the minister of justice in Namibia. Since then, we have been working together to try to resolve the region's problems," Nujoma said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.