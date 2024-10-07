Namibia: French Company Faces Backlash Over Ancient Chinese Tree Plantation Project At Otavi

A French company is facing resistance at Otavi for attempting to set up a plantation of ancient Chinese trees in an area known for maize production - but the government says it is unaware of this plan.

Although there is speculation that the project has gotten the nod from the government, there are also concerns from farmers in the area that the ambitious project could destroy biodiversity.

The project includes setting up an artificial lake measuring 400 hectares, as well as growing more than 23 million trees, of which 220 000 will be fruit trees.

It is expected to create 1 850 jobs.

Romeo Africa Investments (RAI), led by French national Patrick Romeo, is spearheading the initiative code-named 'Oxygen Park Namibia'.

According to the business proposal dated June 2024, the project will consist of various divisions: a tree plantation, wood, energy eco-park and an organic agricultural division.

The proposal notes that Romeo worked at a French company for nine years.

Also named in the proposal is Romeo's partner, Baki Youssoufou.

Romeo reportedly held a meeting with about 10 farmers last Friday. At the meeting, Romeo, through RAI, reportedly informed the farmers that he wishes to debush 35 000 hectares and plant more than 23 million trees in the area.

According to their proposal, Paulownia trees originated from China and Korea.

The trees can be up to 20m tall.

In Japan, this tree is called Kiri and because of its traditional uses and its great inherent value to Japanese culture, it is the emblem of the Japanese government and prime minister.

Minister of agriculture, water and land reform Calle Schlettwein yesterday told The Namibian that his ministry has no record of the approval of the project.

He said he has not authorised the approval of the project.

"We were not aware of the project until such time as some concerned farmers in the area informed us about it," Schlettwein said.

The Namibian has been informed that the area in question is situated about 50km south of Otavi.

According to some of the farmers, Romeo and his partners informed the meeting they would remove 30cm of topsoil to insert their growing fertiliser.

Fears exist that this project would destroy the savanna and its wildlife.

"They wish to create a 400-hectare lake. Initially they said rain-fed, but now they want water from boreholes. They said they have authorisation to drill for water and that the executive director of agriculture, water and land reform will inspect the project," a farmer in the area said.

Romeo wrote to the farmers on 20 September, saying he and Youssoufou would be in Namibia from 25 September to 9 October to meet with them and other interested parties at Otavi on 27 and 28 September.

"We will present the project in detail, discuss and finalise agreements to lease your land and to compensate you appropriately," Romeo wrote.

He said he would be accompanied by his business partner, Gideon Aipanda, and their lawyer Petrus Elago.

Romeo also wrote that he would return to Otavi yesterday and today with Teddy Poncelet and Anne Fargepallet who will bring 80% of the funding and deliver the Oxygen Park.

"The project has received strong support from the Ministry of Agriculture,Water and Forestry. We will continue to liaise with relevant authorities to ensure full support," Romeo wrote.

He said with the lease in hand he would be able to get funding and start with the plantation next year.

The letter was copied to the Otavi Town Council, as well as to the town's chief executive.

However, Otavi mayor Isaac !Haoeb and chief executive Wodibo Haulofu yesterday said they were not aware of the project and that the letter had not reached the council.

"We can confirm that we have not received such an application before," Haulofu said.

In his other letter dated 17 July 2024 to a farmer who is interested in the project, Romeo thanked her for her willingness to participate in the afforestation project.

"Your support of our concept encourages us to proceed diligently," he wrote.

"I am thrilled to inform you that you and your neighbours have expressed interest to lease or sell the 35 000 hectare minimum we need. "The total area collectively amounts to 41 138 hectares."

Lawyer Petrus Elago, whom Romeo said would be helping his company structure the deal, yesterday said he could not comment on whether agriculture ministry authorisation had been obtained.

"Patrick Romeo . . . I have consulted him, but I can't comment on his intended project. I don't have that authority. I have very little knowledge," he said.

Romeo claimed in his letter to 10 farmers in the area that he and Youssoufou have been working on financing, technology and the business model of Oxygen Park, and they have received a guarantee to finance the capital expenditure of the forest.

The letter is dated 2 September.

Romeo said the funding covers 80% of the total budget of N$20 billion and they were working with their Namibian partner Aipanda to finance the remaining 20%, which is equivalent to N$4 billion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Asia, Australia, and Africa Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Namibian could not verify these details.

Romeo said his financial partners, Poncelet and Fargepaller from Axe Capital Forest, as well as Michael Read would contribute 80% of the funds.

"Axe Capital Forest will sell the turnkey Oxygen Park Otavi to Axe Capital Forest Namibia, a company incorporated in Namibia for the purpose of acquiring and operating Oxygen Park at Otavi," he wrote.

Puff and pass

The planned Otavi project comes a few years after another ambitious plan to set up a tobacco plantation in the Zambezi region failed to take off.

Swapo's coordinator for the Oshikoto region, Armas Amukwiyu, co-owns the company teamed up with a Chinese company to set up the plantation, but the plan hit a brick wall after the company had failed to meet Cabinet conditions.

The Chinese company indicated it would not accept most of the Cabinet's conditions, citing investments that have been fully committed to by Chinese banks.

"Zambezi Modern Agriculture Plantation (Pty) Ltd does not accept a proposal of reducing a lease period from 99 years to 25 years - even with an option for renewal as renewal is not guaranteed," the company is quoted as stating in the same report.