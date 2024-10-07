Algeria: President of the Republic Welcomes Financial Model of 2025 Finance Bill

Algiers — During the Council of Ministers meeting he chaired on Sunday, President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, welcomed the financial model of the 2025 Finance Bill, which does not include any tax increases. The president also ordered the setting up of the National Agency for Major State Budget Balances, Forecasting, and Planning.

"President of the Republic welcomed the financial model of the draft Finance Bill, which does not include any tax increases affecting the daily lives of citizens," according to a communiqué from the Council of Ministers.

He also ordered "the setting up of the National Agency for Major State Budget Balances, Forecasting, and Planning, for a thorough follow-up of sub-budgets and sectoral budgets to ensure transparency."

The president also called to adapt "the 2025 Finance Bill to the major projects he committed to achieving for the Algerian people, including two million housing units, projects in the Energy and Mines sectors, and the creation of 450,000 new jobs."

In this regard, the President of the Republic ordered "a substantial increase in the amount of the travel allowance granted once a year to citizens traveling abroad, as well as an increase in the Hajj pilgrimage allowance and student scholarships, inside the country and abroad."

Moreover, the President of the Republic instructed to "impose the most severe penalties, including immediate closure and withdrawal of commercial registers, on those speculators in vehicle lubricants who are unjustifiably raising prices. The same goes for local products such as apples, which are now sold at the same prices as imported fruit."

He also urged the State to continue developing at a growing pace, in particular by encouraging production and investment, the source concluded.