Egyptian Diplomat Hails Role of Egyptian Catholic Church in Australia

7 October 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Haitham Mokhtar, Egyptian Consul-General in Melbourne, Australia, has highlighted the appreciation and respect the Egyptian Catholic Church enjoys in the Australian society.

This came during a meeting with Anba Thomas Habib, the Coptic Catholic archbishop of the Sohag Archbishopric, on the occasion of his visit to Australia.

The meeting was attended by Father Ishak Mohib, the Pastor of Saint Mary's Church Melbourne.

Anba Habib appreciated the support offered by the consulate for Saint Mary's Church Melbourne and hospitality he received. He wished the Egyptian community in Australia success.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.