Egyptian Diplomat Hails Role of Egyptian Catholic Church in Australia

Haitham Mokhtar, Egyptian Consul-General in Melbourne, Australia, has highlighted the appreciation and respect the Egyptian Catholic Church enjoys in the Australian society.

This came during a meeting with Anba Thomas Habib, the Coptic Catholic archbishop of the Sohag Archbishopric, on the occasion of his visit to Australia.

The meeting was attended by Father Ishak Mohib, the Pastor of Saint Mary's Church Melbourne.

Anba Habib appreciated the support offered by the consulate for Saint Mary's Church Melbourne and hospitality he received. He wished the Egyptian community in Australia success.