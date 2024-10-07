Somalia: Ahmed Madobe Walks Out of NCC Meeting in Mogadishu, Returns to Kismayo

Mogadishu, Somalia — President Ahmed Madobe of Jubaland walked out of a crucial National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting in Mogadishu today, marking a significant point of contention in ongoing political discussions.

Sources close to the meeting indicate that Madobe left abruptly due to disagreements over the agenda, particularly concerning implementing the "one-person, one-vote" electoral system and security arrangements against Al-Shabaab militants.

The NCC, convened by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, aimed to address critical national issues including security, electoral reforms, and the transition of African Union troops. However, Madobe's departure has cast a shadow over the proceedings, reflecting deep-seated regional tensions within Somalia.

Upon his return to Kismayo, the capital of Jubaland, Madobe issued a statement criticizing the federal government's approach to national security and electoral processes. "The path to Somalia's unity and stability must respect the federal member states," Madobe said, hinting at potential future negotiations or actions if his concerns are not addressed.

Political analysts in Mogadishu suggest that Madobe's exit could delay consensus on key reforms, especially the much-anticipated shift to universal suffrage for the 2026 elections. This development comes at a sensitive time when Somalia navigates international relations, particularly with Ethiopia over territorial claims and security pacts with Egypt.

The NCC meeting continues in Mogadishu, but Madobe's absence might lead to a series of bilateral talks or another convening in Kismayo, as previously attempted, to reconcile the differences between the federal government and Jubaland.

This underscores the fragile nature of Somalia's political landscape, where regional autonomy often clashes with federal authority.