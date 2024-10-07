Somalia: Former Somali Leaders Decry Collapse of Mogadishu Talks, Accuse President of Illegal Term Extension

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali leaders Sheikh Sharif Ahmed, Hassan Ali Khaire, and Abdirahman Abdishakur have publicly criticized the recent breakdown of reconciliation talks between federal and state leaders in Mogadishu.

They have accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of orchestrating these talks as a cover for extending his presidential term, an action they deem illegal.

In a joint statement, the trio vehemently opposed any move towards extending the president's term, recalling a similar controversy under the previous administration which they assert was rightfully rejected. "We will use every legal avenue at our disposal to block such unconstitutional maneuvers," the statement read, emphasizing their commitment to democratic processes.

The former leaders further accused President Mohamud of misleading the populace with the promise of implementing a "one person, one vote" electoral system, which they claim is merely a distraction from his real agenda of clinging to power. This criticism comes at a time when Somalia's political landscape is already fraught with tensions over security, governance, and the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab, now rebranded as Khawarij.

The condemnation coincides with reports of Al-Shabaab's continued resilience, casting doubt on government claims of nearing victory in the fight against terrorism. Critics argue that the focus on term extensions detracts from urgent issues like national security, governance reforms, and the broader stabilization of Somalia.

The international community has expressed concern over these developments, with observers noting that such internal strife could further destabilize Somalia, especially as African Union forces are set to withdraw by December, leaving the country's security in a precarious state.

This political standoff not only challenges President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's leadership but also underscores the deep-seated governance issues in Somalia, where the balance between maintaining power and advancing the nation's interests seems increasingly delicate.