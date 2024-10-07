Somalia: Somali Army Chief, Easa Director Focus On Anti-Terrorism At Mogadishu Talks

7 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali National Army Commander Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin and Paul Kahuria Njema, Director of the East Africa Security Association (EASA), convened in Mogadishu on Saturday to explore avenues for deepening cooperation in counter-terrorism and military capacity building.

The talks, aimed at strengthening regional security, highlighted the urgent need for a united front against extremist threats in East Africa. Both parties acknowledged that effective security measures require collaboration beyond individual borders.

Discussions primarily centered on ways to enhance the Somali military's capabilities, with Director Njema pledging continued support from EASA. This includes technical assistance and resources intended to boost the army's operational efficiency, crucial for Somalia's ongoing efforts to achieve stability.

EASA, dedicated to promoting security synergy among East African countries, facilitates critical exchanges in intelligence and defense planning. Its activities include organizing joint military drills and capacity-building initiatives to fortify regional forces against common threats.

The meeting marks a significant step in fortifying East African security frameworks, with Somalia and EASA aiming to implement strategies that will yield practical results in their fight against terrorism, contributing to broader regional peace and security.

The outcome of the dialogue between Commander Muhuddin and Director Njema reaffirms the importance of international partnerships in addressing Somalia's security challenges, essential for fostering sustainable development and peace in the region.

