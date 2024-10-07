Namibia: Henning Crusher Shooting Victims Identified

Two people who were allegedly shot by their 59-year-old colleague at Henning Crusher at Ondangwa on Friday have been identified as 43-year-old John Myburgh and 44-year-old Johana Richter.

The Oshana police commander Naftal Lungameni Sakaria, said the two victims were employed as production and mechanical managers at Henning Crusher. According to Sakaria, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon and cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances have been opened against the suspect.

"The suspect was transferred from Tsumeb Henning Crusher to Ondangwa Henning Crusher in 2020 due to alleged misconduct at the workplace. He allegedly continued to commit further acts of misconduct at the Ondangwa plant on many occasions and be due to sign a final warning and was subsequently dismissed on Friday," he said. He added that the suspect was called to the office at around the time of the incident to sign his dismissal documents, but he refused and left the premises.

Sakaria stated that after few minutes, the suspect allegedly returned to the office with a pistol and fired the fatal shot at the deceased and then the second shot at the second victim.

He said Myburgh died on the spot, while Richter was rushed to Ondangwa Private Hospital and is in the intensive care unit because of the gunshot wound he sustained to the head.

Richter remains in a critical condition.

"The suspect took deceased's bicycle and rode it to Ondangwa Police Station, where he reported the incident and handed himself over. The suspect was arrested immediately and is detained at Ondangwa Police Station," he added.

The pistol, with an empty magazine, was seized from the suspect, who is expected to appear in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court today. -Nampa