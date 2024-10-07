Namibia: Swapo's Manifesto Printed in Braille

Oshakati — Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says the party remains

focused on ensuring inclusivity among all Namibians, as she announced the party had printed a record 500 copies of its recently launched manifesto in Braille.

This will enable visually impaired persons to follow the party's ideologies and promises for a better future without having to hear it from third parties.

"We commit ourselves to inclusivity. I am happy that today I have the privilege to launch the Swapo Party election manifesto in Braille. This is the first time in the history of our country to have an election manifesto translated into this language," she said.

She said the manifesto serves as a blueprint to guide the party's future direction, and it promises unity, peace, inclusiveness, and prosperity for all Namibians.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made these remarks during the party's star rally at Oshakati in the Oshana region on Saturday.

This marks the first time ever in the country, that an election manifesto of any political party has been made available to people with visual impairments.

At the event, Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa officially welcomed back 50 youths who had rejoined the party, after defecting from the IPC and LPM.

Among those returning was former IPC member and Oniipa councillor, Petrus Nakanyala and former Affirmative Repositioning movement activist Simon Amunime. Last week in Outapi, Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed confidence that she is ready to lead Namibia and continue the work where her predecessors had left off.

"I am not scared. Come next year I will prove it and show them how the president should lead," she added. Dancing and singing Swapo supporters and sympathisers were gathered at the Oluko Centre to hear their party's 2024 presidential candidate

speak. Nandi-Ndaitwah was impressed by the large number of people of all ages who flocked to the rally. The Vice-President assured the gathering that she is ready to deliver as she has served the government in different portfolios.

"And for me, whenever I am given a task by the Namibian people through the Swapo party, at no point have I failed to perform that task. Take the Minister of Women and Child Welfare portfolio. My task was to sensitise Namibians to accept that both men and women have an equal responsibility in the development of this country," she stressed.

She reminded the gathering that Omusati is the base and political home of Swapo, and therefore supporters should vote wisely.

"This year, our country faces a devastating drought. To mitigate the impact of the drought, the government through the Office of the Prime Minister will assist the most affected nationals, to ease their hunger situation. Identified individual households and communities in Omusati region are already receiving staple food items as drought relief aid," she stressed.

Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasised the party's commitment to enhancing access to quality education for everyone.

"We are going to increase our allocation of student support. What you must realise, if you analysing deeply, is that education in Namibia is basically free because many university students get their funding from the government. The institution itself gets money from the government, and the work we are putting in our manifesto shows we mean what we are saying."

Nandi-Ndaitwah urged party leaders, supporters and sympathisers to explain the election campaign manifesto to the citizens with enthusiasm. "It is our collective duty now as comrades, to go out to the people and sell this message, a message of renewed commitment to continue to deliver on the promises of inclusive development."

"Let the turnout define our democracy, and let's go and get the two thirds majority (in the National Assembly) for Swapo and a decisive victory for the party's presidential candidate. We commit to seeing Namibia move towards a path of shared economic prosperity," she urged.

Also speaking at the rally, Shaningwa urged Swapo supporters to vote for the party's presidential candidate.

She expressed confidence in Nandi-Ndaitwah becoming Namibia's first female president. "She is not old. She is capable to lead the country," she added.