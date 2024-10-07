Namibia: ECN Cancels Public Bid for Ballot Papers

The Electoral Commission of Namibia has cancelled the public bid for ballot papers for the 2024 Presidential and National Assembly elections and will hand-pick a printer.

In a statement, chief electoral and referenda officer, Peter Shaama said that the commission deems this to be in the best interest of electoral democracy and public interest to avert the risk of the late delivery of the ballot papers.

The Commission further wishes to assure the Namibian people that it remains dedicated to upholding the integrity of our electoral processes and to live up to its constitutional mandate and the expectations of the Namibian people.