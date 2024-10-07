Africa: Holders Zamalek Drawn to Face Asec, Sfaxien to Face Enyimba and Simba

The 2024/25 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup group stage promises thrilling action after Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien, Enyimba of Nigeria, Tanzania's Simba and Bravos do Maquis of Angola were drawn in the same group following the Group Stage draw on Monday.

Title Holders Zamalek of Egypt were also handed a tough group as they were drawn to face Ivorian giants ASEC Mimomas in Group B following the draw in Cairo.

Several former champions, including USM Alger, Zamalek SC, and RS Berkane are involved in the group stage this year as they gear up for fierce competition.

Group A features former champions USM Alger of Algeria, who will look to excel against Mali's Stade Malien, Senegal's ASC Jaraaf, and South African debutants Stellenbosch.

USM Alger are tipped by some as favourites to advance, but their challengers are determined to disrupt the status quo.

In Group B, Egyptian giants Zamalek SC, who are seeking to add the Confederation Cup to their illustrious history, face a tricky group.

They are paired with Ivorian heavyweights ASEC Mimosas, who also boast a proud continental record, along with Mozambique's Black Bulls and Botswana's Orapa United.

Zamalek will aim to retain their title following their heroics, but ASEC's resurgence presents a serious threat.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Group C includes two-time champions RS Berkane from Morocco, who will battle fellow North African rivals CS Constantine of Algeria, and Angolan side CD Lundal Sul.

With Berkane's pedigree and CS Constantine's ambition, this group is expected to deliver high-quality football with Al Masry of Egypt and CD Lundal Sul proving to be no pushovers.

Group D is arguably the "Group of Death," featuring Simba SC of Tanzania, CS Sfaxien from Tunisia, and Nigerian powerhouses Enyimba FC.

Angola's Bravos do Maquis complete the group, but the focus will be on the heavyweight clashes among Simba, Sfaxien, and Enyimba, all of whom have serious continental credentials.

The group stage kicks off in November, setting the stage for some of Africa's biggest clubs to chase TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup glory.

Below are the groups

Group A: Simba SC, CS Sfaxien, CS Constantine, FC Bravos do Maquis

Group A: USM Alger, Stade Malien, ASC Jaraaf, Stellenbosch

Group B: Zamalek SC, ASEC Mimosas, Black Bulls, Orapa United

Group C: RS Berkane, Al Masry, CD Lundal Sul,