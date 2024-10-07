Africa: Holders Zamalek Drawn to Face Asec, Sfaxien to Face Enyimba and Simba

7 October 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The 2024/25 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup group stage promises thrilling action after Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien, Enyimba of Nigeria, Tanzania's Simba and Bravos do Maquis of Angola were drawn in the same group following the Group Stage draw on Monday.

Title Holders Zamalek of Egypt were also handed a tough group as they were drawn to face Ivorian giants ASEC Mimomas in Group B following the draw in Cairo.

Several former champions, including USM Alger, Zamalek SC, and RS Berkane are involved in the group stage this year as they gear up for fierce competition.

Group A features former champions USM Alger of Algeria, who will look to excel against Mali's Stade Malien, Senegal's ASC Jaraaf, and South African debutants Stellenbosch.

USM Alger are tipped by some as favourites to advance, but their challengers are determined to disrupt the status quo.

In Group B, Egyptian giants Zamalek SC, who are seeking to add the Confederation Cup to their illustrious history, face a tricky group.

2024/25 #TotalEnergiesCAFCC Group Stage Draw: ☑️ pic.twitter.com/04rFFbitzO-- TotalEnergies CAFCL & CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) October 7, 2024

They are paired with Ivorian heavyweights ASEC Mimosas, who also boast a proud continental record, along with Mozambique's Black Bulls and Botswana's Orapa United.

Zamalek will aim to retain their title following their heroics, but ASEC's resurgence presents a serious threat.

Group C includes two-time champions RS Berkane from Morocco, who will battle fellow North African rivals CS Constantine of Algeria, and Angolan side CD Lundal Sul.

With Berkane's pedigree and CS Constantine's ambition, this group is expected to deliver high-quality football with Al Masry of Egypt and CD Lundal Sul proving to be no pushovers.

Group D is arguably the "Group of Death," featuring Simba SC of Tanzania, CS Sfaxien from Tunisia, and Nigerian powerhouses Enyimba FC.

Angola's Bravos do Maquis complete the group, but the focus will be on the heavyweight clashes among Simba, Sfaxien, and Enyimba, all of whom have serious continental credentials.

The group stage kicks off in November, setting the stage for some of Africa's biggest clubs to chase TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup glory.

Below are the groups

Group A: Simba SC, CS Sfaxien, CS Constantine, FC Bravos do Maquis

Group A: USM Alger, Stade Malien, ASC Jaraaf, Stellenbosch

Group B: Zamalek SC, ASEC Mimosas, Black Bulls, Orapa United

Group C: RS Berkane, Al Masry, CD Lundal Sul,

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.