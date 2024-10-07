Uganda: How Kalisizo General Hospital Struggles Without X-Ray Machine

Kalisizo General Hospital, a crucial healthcare facility for residents of Kyotera, Rakai, Lyantonde, Lwengo, and parts of northern Tanzania, has been without an X-ray machine for over seven years since 2017.

The ongoing lack of this essential diagnostic tool has left medics and patients frustrated and concerned about the quality of care being provided.

For the past seven years, the hospital has faced significant challenges in diagnosing and treating patients effectively. Healthcare workers report that the absence of an X-ray machine has made it difficult to assess injuries, particularly in emergency situations.

Upon arriving at the hospital, we found two patients who had sustained broken legs in an accident. Without access to an X-ray machine, medical staff faced significant challenges in accurately diagnosing the extent of their injuries.

The inability to perform imaging left them unable to provide timely and effective treatment, highlighting the critical need for this essential diagnostic tool.

The situation at the hospital worsened when another accident occurred outside the facility, involving a vehicle that struck multiple pedestrians.

This incident led to a chaotic scene in the hospital, with many injured individuals being carried in urgently. However, many of these patients, including a child, required X-ray imaging to confirm their bone injuries, but the hospital's limitations meant that this was not possible.

"We're at a standstill with this old man and many others who urgently need X-rays. Unfortunately, we can't provide the necessary care here; they must seek treatment elsewhere," a health worker said, cradling an accident victim in his arms.

Namagembe Merida, a medic at the facility, has highlighted a significant barrier to patient care: the need to travel to Masaka for essential X-rays.

This journey not only delays vital medical treatment but also imposes a financial strain on patients, many of whom struggle to afford the additional transportation costs and medical fees.

The situation underscores the urgent need for improved diagnostic services closer to home to ensure timely and affordable healthcare access for all.

"It's not that we lack the capacity to treat patients; rather, we face a critical shortage of diagnostic equipment. As doctors, we are forced to refer patients to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital," Namagembe explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This situation has tragically led to numerous fatalities on the journey and has also contributed to overcrowding at the Masaka facility," she added.

Other healthcare workers at Kalisizo General Hospital are increasingly frustrated by the ongoing situation. The demand for medical services continues to grow, and without adequate diagnostic tools, the hospital's ability to provide timely and effective care is severely compromised.

Recent developments from the Ministry of Health indicate that X-ray machines have been purchased for installation in hospitals like Kalisizo.

However, the installation process has yet to begin due to the lack of suitable facilities where the machines can be set up.

This delay is a source of concern for both medical staff and the community they serve, as the need for urgent medical attention is pressing.

As the hospital continues to operate without an X-ray machine, the community remains hopeful for a swift resolution. The challenges faced by Kalisizo General Hospital highlight the broader issues of healthcare accessibility and the urgent need for improved medical infrastructure in the region.