Uganda: Nine-Year-Old Found Hanging in Police Barracks

Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a nine-year-old was found hanging in the Nsambya Police barracks.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, Aeron Omagor a resident of F" Coy Bombo Quarters in Nsambya Police Barracks, Makindye Division, Kampala District was found hanging inside the house after using a shoelace.

"Preliminary reports indicate that on the morning of October 6, 2024, Omagor was at home with his sister, Asiu Melvin, after attending prayers. While playing, Omagor reportedly entered their house and later chased his sister and another child away. He was later discovered by his sister to have hanged himself using a shoelace inside the house," Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that the housemaid later informed Kabalagala Police that rushed to the scene and examined the body.

"No physical injuries were found on the body and inquiries are still ongoing. The body has now been transferred to Mulago City Mortuary."

Since the end of the Covid pandemic, there has been an increase in mental issues and related cases like suicide all over the country.