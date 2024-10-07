South Africa: NATJOINTS Monitoring Cosatu Strike

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) through its National Coordination Centre (NCC) is monitoring the nationwide Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) strike, taking place today.

The structure, which is responsible for the policing of major events and large gatherings, has mobilised all its resources working closely with all law enforcement agencies - including traffic officials - to ensure the safety of workers who will be taking part in the strike.

The NATJOINTS urged workers to gather and demonstrate peacefully within the confines of the law.

"The Natjoints will not tolerate any lawlessness, blocking of roads and any disruptions," it said in a statement.

COSATU has embarked on a nationwide strike to highlight issues of unemployment and economic challenges facing the country.

Planned marches and pickets are expected across the country, including at Parliament, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Discovery Place, Business Unity South Africa, the Department of Employment and Labour and the Reserve Bank.

The National Day of Action, during which Cosatu promised to "paint the country red", coincides with the International Day of Decent Work.