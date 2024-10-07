Uganda At 60 - Alarming Environmental Crisis Raises Concern

opinion

As Uganda prepares to celebrate over 60 years of independence, the nation faces an alarming environmental crisis driven by rapid population growth and unsustainable exploitation of natural resources.

Since 1962, Uganda's population has surged from 8 million to over 45 million, significantly straining its forests and wetlands.

This growth has led to a dramatic reduction in forest cover, plunging from 24 million hectares in the early days of independence to under 4 million today.

Forests, which once provided crucial environmental services like timber, fuel, and carbon absorption, have been decimated by deforestation fueled by the need for housing, agriculture, and industrial development.

In rural areas, where many rely on the land for survival, the cutting of trees is often a last resort for families struggling to make ends meet.

Grace Ninshaba, a resident of Runyinya, Kigarama in Sheema District, shared her family's plight: "We cut down trees because we need more space for crops and wood for building or cooking. We don't have many options."

Experts are warning of the long-term consequences. Dr. John Bosco Isunju, a senior lecturer at Makerere University School of Public Health, highlights the dilemma faced by the poor, who depend on rain-fed agriculture and encroach on wetlands for survival.

He calls for sustainable agricultural practices to protect ecosystems.

Urbanization and industrial expansion have exacerbated the issue, with large amounts of waste further straining the environment.

From a once-thriving ecosystem covering 54% of Uganda's land in 1962, forest cover has plummeted to just 9% by 2020.

Aldon Walukamba, Communications and Public Relations Manager at the National Forestry Authority (NFA), expressed concern over investors, especially in the sugar industry, who collaborate with powerful individuals to clear forests illegally.

The resulting deforestation, combined with charcoal production for household energy needs, has created an unsustainable cycle of environmental destruction.

Wetlands, crucial for biodiversity and water regulation, are also under threat. They once covered 15.6% of Uganda's land in 1994, but now only 13% remains, with less than 10% intact.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has struggled to recover even a fraction of the degraded wetlands.

NEMA's Executive Director, Akankwasah Barirega, calls for greater institutional funding and community sensitization to build environmental consciousness.

He warns that the current lack of voluntary compliance is exacerbating the crisis.

Natural disasters like floods, landslides, and droughts have become more frequent as a result of environmental degradation.

However, hope remains in community-led reforestation projects, such as the Running Out of Trees (ROOTs) initiative, which is working to restore lost forests.

NFA aims to restore 25% of the degraded forests by 2025, and has already canceled 120 illegal titles in central forest reserves.

While Uganda has made strides in slowing deforestation, registering a 13% forest cover increase from 9% in 2018, more needs to be done.

Dr. Isunju emphasizes the importance of adopting climate-friendly policies like agroforestry, rainwater harvesting, and renewable energy to curb the crisis.

As the Ministry of Lands leads public hearings on canceling illegal titles in forest reserves, Uganda stands at a critical juncture.

The decisions made today will determine the nation's future, dictating whether it reclaims its lost forests or succumbs to the pressures of an ever-growing population.