Africa: Chairperson Welcomes Appointment of New President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Commends Tenure of Former President Zewde

7 October 2024
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat warmly congratulates H.E Taye Atske-Selassie upon his appointment as President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia during a joint sitting of the House of Peoples Representatives and the House of Federation today in Addis Ababa.

The Chairperson also commends outgoing President H.E Sahlework Zewde for her historic and impactful leadership during her six-year tenure of Office as President.

The Chairperson further reiterates the continued support of the African Union Commission to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia's journey to deepen the country's democracy and sustainable development.

