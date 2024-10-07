Led by Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) announced that it has removed five members of the interim administration of the Tigray region from their positions, including President Getachew Reda.

In a statement issued today, 09 October, 2024, the party stated that it will inform the federal government about the leader who will replace the president of the interim administration.

The statement also noted, "officials serving in the interim administration, including President Getachew and other cabinet members and bureau heads, will no longer have the authority to lead, make decisions, or issue directives."

The TPLF emphasized that this decision will be communicated to all relevant entities, including governmental and non-governmental organizations, administrative bodies at all levels, Tigray security forces, the federal government, regional states, the international community, and other concerned parties.

According to the statement, Beyene Mekru, Professor Kindeya Gebrehiwot, Dr. Hagos Godefay, and Almaz Gebretsadq, who had been serving as cabinet members, have been removed from their positions.

Additionally, the party disclosed the removal of leaders appointed to the six zones within the region.

In their place, the TPLF announced the appointment of seven leaders, including Abreha Tekeste (PhD), the former Ethiopian Finance Minister.

The latest statement follows a previous announcement by the TPLF, made a week earlier, which emphasized that "the interim administration was established solely to implement the Pretoria Agreement" and to provide essential services rather than to function as a regular regional government.

The TPLF further cautioned that the interim administration appears to be positioning itself as a permanent government, issuing declarations in the name of its cabinet.

Moreover, the TPLF accused the interim administration of "neglecting its responsibilities outlined in the Pretoria Peace Agreement and instead engaging in manipulative efforts to consolidate power."

The political climate in Tigray remains uncertain due to internal divisions within the TPLF. This split has led to a rift between the party's veteran leader and chairman, Debretsion, and Getachew, the President of the Tigray Interim Administration, who was expelled from the party following the 14th TPLF Congress.