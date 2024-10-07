Nigeria: Ondo Gov'ship - 2.053m Registered Voters to Participate - - INEC

Says PVCs distribution to commence soon

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said a total of 2.053 million registered voters will participate in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Oluwatoyin Babalola, disclosed this in Akure, the state capital, at the weekend.

Daily Trust reports that political parties and their candidates have already commenced campaigns ahead of the election. Pundits have said the poll will be an interesting exercise considering that the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is also in the race.

The REC explained that 1.034 million male voters (50.36 per cent) were registered, while 1.019 million registered voters were females (49.64 per cent). She added that 726,944 (35.41 per cent) were youths, while 721,982 (35.17 per cent) were middle-aged voters.

"INEC has concluded the continuous voter registration exercise, which saw a significant increase in registered voters across the state. After the successful conclusion of the exercise, 58,708 new voters were registered.

"In addition, 3,132 voters transferred their registration into Ondo State while 123 voters transferred their registration out of Ondo State. The harmonised total number of new registered voters with the old registered voters is now 2.053 million.

"So, it is well established that the registration exercise was inclusive, transparent, and accessible to all eligible citizens, including marginalised groups such as women, youth, and persons with disabilities," she said.

The REC said the commission would soon commence the distribution of PVCs, and urged registered voters in the previous registration exercise who were yet to collect their PVCs to do so.

She said the commission would simplify the collection process and establish PVC collection centres in the registration areas and in the local government areas for ease of access.

The REC said a large percentage of the non-sensitive election materials had been received and deployed to the 18 local government offices.

"Let me reiterate that INEC is fully committed to conducting a credible, transparent, and inclusive election in Ondo State. We call on the good people of Ondo State to come out en masse on election day, exercise their franchise peacefully, and contribute to the democratic process.," the REC said.