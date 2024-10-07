Kenya: Gachagua Slams Impeachment As 'Outrageous Plot'

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed the charges against him as "outrageous," just hours before his impeachment proceedings began in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The motion, brought forward by Kibwezi West MP Mwingi Mutuse, outlines 11 accusations against Gachagua.

In a televised address on Monday, however, Gachagua dismissed the motion, calling it a "well-coordinated plot by certain individuals to oust me from office."

"These are outrageous accusations that have no basis and are sheer propaganda. It has nothing to do with any breaches of the constitution," he said.

