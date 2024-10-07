Kenya: Competition Watchdog Names David Kemei New DG

7 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — David Kibet Kemei has been appointed as the new Director-General (DG) of the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK), effective immediately.

With over 30 years of experience across various sectors, Kemei aims to enhance the competition framework to promote economic prosperity.

He emphasizes collaboration with stakeholders to ensure market integrity and alignment with international standards.

The CAK Board expressed confidence in Kemei's leadership during a time of growing public demand for competitive markets and consumer protection.

"On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Mr. on his appointment and wish him the best in the role. The Board assures the Director-General and the Authority's members of staff of our continued support in facilitating successful execution of our mandate," said CAK Board Chair Shaka Kariuki.

Kemei holds an MBA and a Bachelor's in Commerce from the University of Nairobi, along with qualifications as a public accountant and Certified Regulation Specialist.

His appointment follows a thorough selection process, succeeding Adano Wario, who served as acting DG since January 2023.

