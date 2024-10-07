Kenya: Two Kenyan Athletes Dead in Separate Incidents

Pixabay
(file photo)
7 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Two Kenyan athletes, former Africa Games champion Clement Kemboi, and former World Under-20 champion Kipyegon Bett have died under different circumstances in Iten and Bomet respectively.

Bett, an 800m specialist, died at Tenwek Hospital after an illness, while Kemboi's lifeless body was found hanging on a rope off a tree at St. Patrick High School's farm, according to Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Peter Mulinge.

Bett, who is also a 2017 World bronze medalist had been admitted at the Tenwek Hospital due to illness since last Monday and passed away Sunday afternoon.

According to his sister Purity Kirui who spoke to the Daily Nation, Bett has been unwell for the past one month and was rushed to hospital last Monday after his situation worsened.

Bett had been working his way up after returning to action in 2022 following a four-year doping ban that had dated back to 2018.

-More to follow

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.