Sudan: Us Senators Push for Action On Sudan Conflict

7 October 2024
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Washington D.C. — Earlier last week in Washington D.C., a bipartisan group of US senators introduced a bill to ramp up US diplomatic efforts to end Sudan's civil war. Led by Senators Chris Coons and Jim Risch, the legislation would require the State Department to report regularly on whether human rights violations by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces rise to the level of genocide, war crimes, or crimes against humanity.

According to Roll Call, Coons emphasised the urgency, stating, "Failing to act as the Sudanese people are forced to flee or die is a choice we do not accept." The bill aims to hold perpetrators accountable, expand humanitarian aid, and support peace efforts.

With over 10 million displaced and 25 million facing severe hunger, the legislation is a response to the dire humanitarian crisis. Lawmakers are particularly frustrated by the estimated death toll, which ranges from 20,000 to 150,000, and are pushing for a comprehensive US strategy to protect civilians.

The bill calls for sanctions, early warning systems using satellite imagery, and measures to safeguard women and girls from sexual violence. It also includes provisions for medical, legal, and psychosocial support for victims, along with financial backing for the African Union's peace initiatives.

While the bill has bipartisan support, its progress is uncertain due to the packed legislative calendar. However, sponsors hope for action early next year.

