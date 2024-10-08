Algerian Journalist Badreddine Guermat Arrested Over Facebook Post

4 October 2024
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

New York — Algerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Djelfa Tribune editor-in-chief Badreddine Guermat, who was arrested on September 25 at home in the city of Djelfa, south of Algiers, following a Facebook post alleging government mismanagement, and charged with "insulting a state institution," said the Committee to Protect Journalists on Friday.

"The Algerian government continues its relentless attempts to silence independent journalism," said CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna, in New York. "Authorities must end their harassment of press members critical of the regime and free Badreddine Guermat and drop the charges against him."

A court ordered Guermat's detention pending trial, which is scheduled to begin October 7, according to local news report, and a statement by the local rights group, SHOAA for Human Right.

In a separate incident on August 1, authorities arrested journalist Merzoug Touati from his home in the city of Béjaïa, northeastern Algeria, in connection with his Facebook posts about the war on Gaza, and released him on August 5 after placing him under judicial control to be able to legally summon him for questioning at will, according to news reports. Touati was previously arrested in 2017 and sentenced to seven years in prison for espionage after interviewing an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson. He was released in 2019 after his sentence was reduced, but he has been arrested and released multiple times since then.

President Abdelmajid Tebboune was reelected for a second presidential term in September, leading rights groups to warn of an increasingly authoritarian climate with restrictions on political opposition, civil society, and independent media, alongside arbitrary arrests.

CPJ emailed the Algerian Ministry of Interior for comment about Guermat and Touati, but did not receive any response.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.