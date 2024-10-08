Kenya: Gachagua Denies Soliciting Sh3.7 Billion Mosquito Net Tender From Kemsa

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has denied allegations that he abused his executive powers to solicit a Sh3.7 billion mosquito net tender intended for the procurement of long-lasting mosquito nets, favouring his two sons.

The mosquito net scandal surfaced months after the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government assumed office, with claims of interference from Gachagua and senior officials from the Ministry of Health attempting to influence the tender process.

Gachagua described the claims as "ridiculous and baseless," asserting he was never involved in the tender process. "Where was the Deputy President involved in a tender? This is a tender that never was. For the record, the suspected officers were exonerated," he stated during a televised interview in which he confirmed that he will be in Parliament Tuesday to defend himself before MPs in a historic hearing.

Gachagua explained that an investigation launched on January 31, 2023, into the tender, which was an international open process with a bid deadline of February 23, resulted in the exoneration of the suspended public officials. Former Public Health Principal Secretary Josephine Muthoni was dismissed, while former KEMSA Chief Executive Terry Ramadhani was suspended, along with other Ministry of Health staff.

"Terry was cleared, which means there was no scandal. No public funds were lost, and no nets were supplied. This is another fishing expedition to justify the Sh5.2 billion. That's why they are including the Sh3.7 billion to make the math add up," Gachagua explained.

Interestingly, Andrew Mulwa, the acting KEMSA CEO, has been listed as a witness in the impeachment motion against Gachagua, despite the latter affirming that investigative agencies cleared the tendering process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Mulwa was not involved during the tendering; he came in after the tender had been annulled. In fact, he was dealing with the aftermath of that annulment. Investigations by EACC and the Senate concluded with Terry Ramadhani being reappointed by President William Ruto," Gachagua clarified.

A Global Fund audit review criticized the procurement process, highlighting failures to adhere to the evaluation criteria outlined in the tender document. The review indicated inconsistencies in the evaluation of all bidders.

As a result of these issues, the Global Fund has transferred the procurement process to Wambo.Org, citing the urgent need for long-lasting mosquito nets in time for the next mass campaign scheduled for November 2023.

The Global Fund is crucial to Kenya's healthcare system, playing a significant role in combating malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis. Since 2002, it has committed over US$1.8 billion and disbursed more than US$1.4 billion to address these three critical health issues.