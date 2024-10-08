Addis Abeba — The Amhara region's West Gojjam zone has been experiencing intense armed conflict, characterized by the use of heavy weaponry.

According to residents and sources, these clashes commenced early last week and persisted until recently.

A resident of Finote Selam town, who preferred to remain anonymous, provided a firsthand account of the situation: "For the past several days, we have been subjected to the relentless bombardment of heavy artillery fire."

According to the informant, the fighting reportedly subsided after Fano forces withdrew from Finote Selam, the administrative center of the West Gojjam Zone, on 05 October, 2024. However, the relative calm in the town and its surroundings was short-lived.

As reported by the source, tensions within Finote Selam town escalated on the subsequent day as Fano militants initiated a three-pronged offensive aimed at recapturing the city.

A second resident, who also requested anonymity, confirmed to Addis Standard that heavy fighting is ongoing in Finote Selam.

"Both forces have entered the town, and it is beginning to resemble an urban battle," she emphasized. "We are all confined to our homes, waiting to see what will happen."

Both residents of Finote Selam town expressed profound concern over the potential for civilian casualties amid the intense conflict.

Beyond Finote Selam, local residents and sources indicate that clashes between government security forces and Fano militants have erupted in other areas within West Gojjam Zone, including Bure district, Jiga, and the town of Tilili located in Agew Awi Zone.

A resident of Tilili told Addis Standard that intense fighting has been ongoing in the town since last Thursday.

"We have heard heavy gunfire and the sound of heavy weapons," he stated, adding that "Following the withdrawal of defense forces and the subsequent control of the town by members of the Fano militia, the fighting subsided."

The source further reported that all activities in Tilili, Jiga, and Bure have come to a standstill subsequent to a call issued by Fano.

Last week, residents of the Amhara region informed Addis Standard that notices have been disseminated throughout the region, announcing the indefinite suspension of all transportation activities within the Amhara region commencing on 03 October, 2024.

Speaking anonymously, a resident of Gondar confirmed the cessation of activities within the city following the launch of a new military campaign by Fano, which has exacerbated tensions.

Despite being engaged in militarized conflict for the past 14 months, with recent escalations in hostilities, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Amhara regional government announced in a joint statement last week that they would continue what they described as "law enforcement operations" until "peace is fully restored."

During a press briefing on 01 October, 2024, Mengesha Fentaw, head of the Amhara Communication Bureau, emphasized that the regional government and the ENDF would intensify operations targeting "armed groups and leaders within government structures."

He further clarified that their primary objective is to implement "decisive measures" against those orchestrating armed activities.

Mengesha also noted that "action has already been taken against many of the extremist group's leaders."

Recent reports by Addis Standard indicate that clashes between government forces and Fano militants continue to result in civilian casualties.

Beyond the West Gojjam zone, the fighting has been particularly intense in areas such as North Gondar, Central Gondar, and South Gondar zones.

A news article published last week revealed that a heavy weapons attack near Gondar City claimed the lives of at least 20 civilians.