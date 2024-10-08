Zimbabwe: Parliament, Citizens Seek Bigger Budget Allocation for Cancer Treatment in 2025

Citizens have called upon the government to allocate more funds towards cancer awareness and treatment in the 2025 national budget.

Zimbabwe's general hospitals have continued to deteriorate, with essential cancer equipment no longer operational.

Speaking during nationwide public consultations on the 2025 national budget in Harare Monday, a citizen, Rosaria Guvamombe, said the less privileged are dying of cancer as they cannot afford to seek treatment abroad.

"Our hospitals do not have cancer machines. The poor are being disadvantaged as they do not have access to treatment outside the country, and this has become a burden on women," she said.

Meanwhile, parliamentarians raised a debate on a motion presented by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)'s Thokozani Khupe regarding cancer awareness and treatment equipment for general hospitals, Mpilo and Parirenyatwa.

CCC's Dzivaresekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa urged legislators to push for funds allocation towards fighting cancer.

"We are now approaching the next budget season, where we will be looking into the 2025 budget. I think we need to ensure that when we deal with the 2025 budget, we specifically require the finance minister to allocate certain amounts of money dedicated to cancer treatment and equipment.

"I believe that we need a situation where, at the very least, every provincial hospital is equipped so that people do not have to travel from one province to another. Ideally, we should ensure that our district hospitals are fully capacitated so that our people can receive treatment as quickly as possible," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mushoriwa added, "We should do everything in our power to save the lives of many of our citizens, who may unknowingly be on the path to getting cancer, or to ensure they undergo cancer screening as soon as possible."

Zanu PF's Mwenezi West MP Priscilla Moyo also weighed in, saying people in rural areas are often left out and there needs to be awareness campaigns focusing on such areas.

"Cancer treatment and testing are expensive, but if we make funds available to fight this disease, it will go a long way in our country.

"People in rural areas are left out. They do not have the resources to get tested, and many lack knowledge. There must be campaigns in rural areas so that they are aware of the dangers of this life-threatening disease. Cancer does not discriminate, rich or poor, we are all at risk," Moyo said.