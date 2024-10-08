Zimbabwe: Barbourfields Boycott a Success As Highlanders Fans Raise U.S.$ 6,000 for Hooliganism Fine

7 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Highlanders supporters have managed to raise the required US$6 000 to pay the club's fine imposed by the Premier Soccer League.

As part of the move to fundraise the money, the supporters boycotted the team's home match against ZPC Kariba on Sunday and opted to gather at the clubhouse to contribute the required funds.

The Premier Soccer League charged Highlanders and Simba Bhora a fine of US $6 000 each following the violence that erupted at Wadzanai Stadium last month during a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match between the two teams.

Violence erupted after Simba Bhora was awarded a controversial penalty, a move which forced Highlanders to abandon the match.

In an update, Highlanders supporters revealed that a total of $5 974 was raised by the Bulawayo chapter, while the Harare and South Africa chapter chapters raised US$600 and ZAR 10 990 respectively.

"The fundraising event held at the Highlanders Clubhouse on October 6th, 2024, was a resounding success, thanks to the generosity of our amazing fans! We want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to each and every one of you who contributed," read part of the statement released by Highlanders to update on the event's proceeds.

The club added that they are expecting more funds to come through from other chapters who were still yet to submit their funds.

