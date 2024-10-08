Uganda: Museveni Says Ready to Mediate Sudan Warring Factions

President Museveni has expressed willingness to mediate the ongoing conflict in Sudan, should both parties be open to his involvement.

"I am ready to mediate the conflict if they are agreeable." President Museveni stated this during a meeting with the United Nations Envoy for Sudan at State House Entebbe.

A civil war between two major rival factions of the military government of Sudan, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its allies (collectively the Janjaweed coalition) under the Janjaweed leader Hemedti has been on since April 2023.

Museveni reiterated his commitment to joining efforts to restore peace in Sudan, emphasising that the root cause of the conflict lies in the promotion of identity politics, which destabilises a country as diverse as Sudan.

The president urged the warring factions to agree to a ceasefire and to hand over power to the people of Sudan.

The United Nations Special Envoy to Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, assured President Museveni of UN's full support in resolving the conflict.

"Mr. President, if there is anything the UN can do to assist in restoring peace to Sudan, please involve us. We are ready and willing to work with you," Lamamra said.

The UN envoy also highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, noting that while efforts have been made to secure localised ceasefire, fighting continues, and civilians remain at risk.

"Despite the ongoing conflict and the flow of weapons to both sides, there is still an opportunity to move forward and secure a ceasefire to address the urgent humanitarian needs," he added.

The meeting was also attended by Henry Okello Oryem, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, as well as UN officials Nayla Hajjar and Hanan Elbadawy.