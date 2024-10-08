Uganda: Bank of Uganda Lowers Central Bank Rate to 9.75%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Uganda has recently announced a significant reduction in the Central Bank Rate (CBR), lowering it by 25 basis points to 9.75%.

This strategic decision reflects an improved inflation outlook and aims to bolster economic growth while maintaining price stability.

Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Ego emphasised the rationale behind the decision: "Inflation remains subdued, in part reflecting the unwinding of the global shocks, a stable shilling exchange rate, and prudent monetary policy."

This careful balancing act seeks to stimulate economic activity without igniting inflationary pressures.

The CBR serves as a crucial tool for central banks worldwide. It influences borrowing costs across the economy; when lowered, it encourages consumer spending and investment.

The reduction from 10.25% a rate raised earlier in the year to combat rising inflation signals a shift in focus. As Atingi-Ego noted, "The CBR's reduction reflects a decrease in inflation and the stability of the shilling against the dollar," underscoring the central bank's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for economic growth.

Recent data supports the MPC's decision. Over the twelve months leading to September 2024, annual headline and core inflation averaged 3.2%.

In September, both metrics showed further decline headline inflation at 3.0% and core inflation at 3.7%, down from 3.5% and 3.9% in August, respectively.

This decline was largely driven by lower oil and food prices, particularly affecting transport services.

Atingi-Ego stated, "The inflation outlook is susceptible to risks," highlighting the careful monitoring necessary in this dynamic economic environment.

The Bank of Uganda projects that average core inflation will remain below the medium-term target of 5% over the next 12 months backed by a stable shilling and favorable global commodity prices.

Despite the optimistic outlook, several risks loom over the inflation landscape. On one hand, inflation could be lower than anticipated if previous policy measures dampen demand significantly or if global economic conditions worsen.

Favorable harvests could also lead to lower food prices, further supporting the inflation outlook.

Conversely, geopolitical tensions could elevate energy prices, while extreme weather events might drive food prices higher than projected.

Atingi-Ego cautioned, "The risks to the inflation outlook are balanced," highlighting the intricate nature of economic forecasting in an interconnected world.

The decision to lower the CBR is vital not just for stabilising prices, but also for invigorating the economy. It creates a ripple effect: lower borrowing costs lead to increased consumer spending, which can stimulate business investments and job creation. This interconnectedness highlights the importance of responsive monetary policy.

"Central banks must navigate a fine line between encouraging growth and controlling inflation," Atingi-Ego remarked, encapsulating the challenges faced by monetary authorities.

As Uganda's economy continues to recover, the CBR adjustment signifies a proactive approach to fostering sustainable economic development.

According to experts, the Bank of Uganda's decision to cut the CBR to 9.75% marks a pivotal moment in the nation's economic policy.

By fostering a stable inflation environment while encouraging growth, the central bank aims to support both consumers and businesses in navigating an uncertain global landscape.

As stakeholders monitor these developments, the balance between growth and stability remains a central focus for Uganda's economic future.