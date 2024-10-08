Kenya Partners With IMF for Comprehensive Governance and Corruption Diagnosis

Nairobi — The government has formally engaged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to carry out an extensive governance and corruption diagnosis across all ministries and public institutions, marking a significant step in President William Ruto's fight against corruption.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi made the announcement on Monday during the opening of the 2024 Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Summit at Nairobi's Safari Park Hotel.

Mudavadi emphasized that this initiative is part of the president's broader commitment to eradicating corruption and safeguarding the economy and the livelihoods of Kenyans.

"This diagnostic effort will ensure accountability and transparency, fostering a government that works for all Kenyans," Mudavadi said.

He also warned that government officials who fail to cooperate in the exercise would be subjected to strict scrutiny. "All officials must participate fully; those who don't will face consequences," he added.

In his remarks, Mudavadi, who also serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, urged KRA leadership to widen the tax base to increase revenue without overburdening Kenyan taxpayers.

"By broadening the tax net, we can boost government revenue while protecting citizens from over-taxation," he noted.

The theme of this year's Africa Customs and Trade Conference is "Trade Facilitation and Domestic Resource Mobilization in the Digital Age." Mudavadi stressed the importance of trade facilitation in spurring economic growth and called for collaboration among African nations to create an environment conducive to business expansion.

The summit was attended by several high-profile figures, including National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, KRA Board Chair Anthony Mwaura, KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga, and commissioner generals from various African countries.