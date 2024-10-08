Tunisia: Massive March in Capital to Mark One Year Anniversary of 'Al-Aqsa Flood' Battle

Tunis, Oct. 7 — A massive national march was held on Monday afternoon in the centre of the capital on the occasion of the first anniversary of the outbreak of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" battle on October 7, 2023, raising slogans such as "October 7 glorious" and "with the resistance more than ever".

It also included several symbolic expressions such as singing committed songs, raising pictures of resistance leaders in occupied Palestine and South Lebanon, and lighting candles.

The march started at 5 pm from Bab al-Khadra Square to Habib Bourguiba Street via Paris Street and ended between the Municipal Theatre and the French Embassy, with the participation of hundreds of people.

There were some skirmishes and melee between youth groups and the security forces stationed in front of the French Embassy and Ibn Khaldoun Square, which lasted for a short time.

The participants of the march and the rally sang the achievements of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance, represented by Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah in particular, during the year-long war with the Zionist entity.

They held pictures of their most prominent leaders, such as Ahmed Yassin, Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Hassan Nasrallah, and praised the sacrifices of the martyrs, which cost the Zionist enemy significant losses never before suffered in its decades-long conflict with the resistance.

The demonstration was called by the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) together with the National Committee to Support the Palestinian Resistance, the Coordination of Joint Action for Palestine and the Tunisian Network to Confront the Normalisation System.

It was attended by trade union, association and political figures, including UGTT Deputy General Secretary Samir Chefi, President of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists Ziad Dabbar, President of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights Abderrahmane Hedhili, Secretary General of the Workers' Party Hamma Hammami, Secretary General of the Unified Democratic Patriots Party Zied Lakhdhar, Secretary General of the Popular Current Party Zouhair Hamdi and leader in the Echaab movement Khaled Kerichi.

Hundreds of members of independent youth and student organisations, parties and cultural forums also took part.