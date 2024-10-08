Somalia's PM Announces National Consultation Conference Underway in Mogadishu After Madoobe's Exit

8 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has announced that the National Consultation Conference in Mogadishu is still underway, emphasizing the government's commitment to national unity and sovereignty.

In a televised address from his office, PM Barre stated that the conference's discussions are progressing with "furthermore consultations" aimed at finalizing the summit's communiqué. He stressed, "We are committed to safeguarding the unity, dignity, and the sovereignty of the Somali people, refraining from any action that could divide us."

However, the Prime Minister sidestepped questions regarding Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe's withdrawal from the conference, which reportedly stemmed from disagreements over the electoral model for upcoming polls. This absence has raised concerns over regional tensions within Somalia's federal structure.

The conference, which seeks to address critical issues facing the nation, including security, federalism, and economic development, has drawn representatives from various federal states, international partners, and civil society.

The outcome of these discussions is anticipated to influence Somalia's political landscape as it navigates through governance and security challenges.

