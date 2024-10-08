Somalia's Cabinet Approves 2025 Budget At $1.34 Billion

Mogadishu, Somalia — In an extraordinary session held Monday evening, Somalia's Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, passed the 2025 government budget with a total allocation of $1,342,476,311.

This decision marks a significant increase from the previous year's budget and reflects the government's commitment to bolstering internal revenue generation for security, social services, and infrastructure development.

The budget, approved by a majority vote, aims to address critical areas such as national security, with a substantial portion earmarked for enhancing security measures amidst ongoing regional challenges.

Additionally, allocations for healthcare, education, and social welfare are set to improve the quality of life for Somalis, signaling a strategic focus on human development alongside security.

The session, which took place in Mogadishu, also saw the passage of a draft law for the Somali Police Force, aiming to strengthen its operational framework and accountability. This legislative move is part of broader efforts to enhance governance and security apparatus within the country.

The increased budget expenditure is expected to be financed through better tax collection mechanisms, improved efficiency in public sector revenue generation, and continued support from international aid and grants.

The approval of this budget underscores Somalia's ongoing efforts towards fiscal responsibility and economic recovery.