Rwanda: Police Warns Against Smuggling, Illegal Cross-Border Activities

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has cautioned the public against smuggling which also facilitates illicit trade and transnational organized crimes.

RNP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Boniface Rutikanga said that some people who engage in such illegal cross-border trade tend to be violent towards law enforcement officers involved in enforcement operations.

"There are people, especially in border districts, who form groups to engage in smuggling and drug trafficking, and are sometimes violent," ACP Rutikanga said.

"On Monday, October 7, at about 5 a.m, Police officers foiled a gang of eight smugglers in Nyacyonga Village, Rusiza Cell of Bugeshi Sector, Rubavu District, who had sneaked goods into Rwanda from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo)."

As noted, the group dropped the goods and "fled back into the same direction." However, it is reported, they regrouped, and later crossed back into Rwanda, armed with stones and other objects, attacked the Police officers so as to take back their seized goods.

"Despite warnings, including shooting in the air to disperse the group, it became more violent and in the process one of them was fatally shot."

The spokesperson reiterated that such illegal cross-border movements and smuggling can also be the source of other criminal activities like drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and people that would want to harm Rwandans.

"It has been observed that some parents engaged in smuggling and drug trafficking activities also involve their children. In any case, stop when you are stopped and don't be violent towards security organs conducting enforcement operations," Rutikanga advised.

He lauded the impact of the public in fighting cross-border crime and called for enhanced partnership against smuggling, drug trafficking and other illegal cross-border activities.