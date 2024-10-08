Ethiopia: Korea Keen to Fortify Partnership With Ethiopia - Ambassador

Having enjoyed a historic friendship and seen limitless potential for growth, Korea is committed to strengthening its partnership with Ethiopia , South Korean Ambassador to Ethiopia Jung Kang said.

"During the Korean War, Ethiopia sent the brave Kagnew Battalion to defend the values of freedom. This bond of friendship is unique and enduring. Ethiopia holds a very special place in the hearts of Koreans," he said.

The ambassador's remarks came after the Commemoration of National Day of Korea last week in Addis Ababa.

" Ethiopia is a political hub of Africa and home to the African Union Headquarters of AU and also an economic powerhouse with a dynamic labor force, and a major aviation hub."

Ambassador stressed that Korea actively engages in various Official Development Assistance projects in Ethiopia with an annual contribution of about 100 million USD the largest allocation to any African country.

Korean organizations such as KOICA, EXIM Bank, KOPlA, KOFIH, and KOTRA, are on the ground working to enhance bilateral ties.

Moreover, "Korea provides humanitarian aid annually to support peace and stability in Ethiopia. This year assistance raised by triple than last year's amount.

He further noted both are boosting high-level diplomatic exchanges. In June, during the Korea-Africa Summit, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) paid an official visit to Korea and held in-depth discussions with the President of Korea on a range of issues, including politics, economics, and development.

"We are expanding our cultural cooperation in this case Korea is working to bring more of its culture, music, dance, food to Ethiopia."

"Ethiopia is actively implementing its macroeconomic and foreign exchange reforms and these efforts will foster stronger economic ties between our nations and attract more Korean businesses to Ethiopia and Korea will actively support this endeavor."

The Republic of Korea has maintained a strong partnership with the AU that extends across various sectors including peace, security, economics, and health. This includes a contribution of 6 million USD to support the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for economic integration, he added.

Korea is building reciprocal, sustainable, and long-term partnerships with African nations. At the Korea-Africa Summit held in June, Korea laid the foundation for elevating this partnership to new heights.

"Korea is eager to demonstrate its commitment to shared growth, sustainability, and solidarity with Africa in order to overcome today's crises and build a prosperous future for tomorrow and will continue to strengthen for the AU peace and security initiatives."

Furthermore, the AU's accession to the G20 last year was a historic event, reflecting Africa's growing influence on the global stage.